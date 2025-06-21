Estevez gave up a run on one hit in the ninth inning Friday to record his 22nd save of the season in a 6-5 win over the Padres.

A Manny Machado solo shot to lead off the ninth made things nervous for the Royals, but Estevez shook it off and got infield pop-ups from the next three batters. The 32-year-old righty now leads the majors in saves, converting six of seven chances in June while posting a 3.24 ERA, 1.20 WHIP and 5:4 K:BB over 8.1 innings.