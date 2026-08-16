Royals' Carlos Estevez: Slated to throw bullpen Sunday

Estevez (shoulder) is scheduled to throw a bullpen Sunday before being re-evaluated to determine his next steps, per MLB.com.

Estevez has been on the injured list since April 1, initially due to a left foot contusion before suffering a right rotator cuff strain during a rehab outing May 6. The veteran right-hander began a mound progression Aug. 7 and has yet to experience any hiccups, though how he feels after Sunday's session will be key in determining when a return to game action could come. The Royals have struggled mightily to fill the closer role in Estevez's absence this season, with Steven Cruz currently serving as the top option in the ninth inning.