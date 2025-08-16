Estevez earned the save in Friday's win over the White Sox, striking out three in a perfect ninth inning.

The right-hander entered with a two-run cushion and overpowered Chicago's hitters, fanning all three batters he faced on 20 pitches to close out the victory. The save was the 32-year-old's 31st of the season, tying a career high, and he's now converted six straight opportunities. Estevez now holds a 2.87 ERA, 1.16 WHIP and 46:20 K:BB across 53.1 innings.