Hernandez was recalled by the Royals on Friday.
Hernandez was with the team for the first two weeks of the season but didn't see the field often, allowing four runs in 3.1 innings across three relief appearances. He'll likely fill a low-leverage role again this time around. Josh Staumont (knee) landed on the injured list in a corresponding move.
More News
-
Royals' Carlos Hernandez: Sent down by Kansas City•
-
Royals' Carlos Hernandez: Poor relief outing•
-
Royals' Carlos Hernandez: Earns win in long relief•
-
Royals' Carlos Hernandez: Yields one run in no-decision•
-
Royals' Carlos Hernandez: Picks up second start•
-
Royals' Carlos Hernandez: Struggles in first MLB start•