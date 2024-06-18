The Royals recalled Hernandez from Triple-A Omaha on Tuesday.
The right-hander was optioned to Triple-A in late May but will now rejoin the MLB club. Hernandez has made just four big-league appearances this season and has allowed one earned run with one strikeout and three walks over 2.2 innings.
More News
-
Royals' Carlos Hernandez: Sent down to Triple-A•
-
Royals' Carlos Hernandez: Clean inning in season debut•
-
Royals' Carlos Hernandez: Back from injured list•
-
Royals' Carlos Hernandez: Sent out on rehab assignment•
-
Royals' Carlos Hernandez: Nearing rehab assignment•
-
Royals' Carlos Hernandez: Bullpen scheduled Wednesday•