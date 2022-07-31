The Royals recalled Hernandez from Triple-A Omaha on Sunday.
Hernandez should be available as a long-relief option for Kansas City over the next few days, but if he isn't needed out of the bullpen, he could be a candidate to fill the opening in the rotation that was vacated by Jonathan Heasley, who was optioned to Triple-A in a corresponding move. The Royals will next require a fifth starter Thursday versus the Red Sox, and if Hernandez would be a logical choice to pick up the spot start if rehabbing lefty Daniel Lynch (hand) isn't deemed ready to return from the 15-day injured list by that day.
