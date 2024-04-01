Royals manager Matt Quatraro said Monday that Hernandez (shoulder) threw a bullpen session over the weekend and is scheduled for another one Wednesday, Anne Rogers of MLB.com reports.

Hernandez landed on the Royals' 15-day IL on Thursday due to a right shoulder impingement that kept him out of spring training. If Wednesday's session goes well, the right-hander could see some rehab assignment work before returning to the majors. With the Royals last season, Hernandez posted a 5.27 ERA, 1.33 WHIP and 77:31 K:BB over 70 innings.