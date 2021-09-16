Hernandez (6-2) allowed seven earned runs on nine hits and four walks while striking out three across four innings to take the loss Wednesday against the Athletics.

Entering Wednesday's outing, Hernandez had allowed multiple runs in only two of his last eight starts and had completed at least six innings six times in that span. While he allowed only a solo home run and no additional extra-base hits, Hernandez walked four batters -- his highest total since July 24. Control of the strike zone is an emerging concern for Hernandez, as he has now surrendered 10 free passes across his last 16 innings of work. Despite the poor outing and some concerning trends in his skills, Hernandez likely deserves the benefit of the doubt heading into his next start based on his excellent results across the last two months.