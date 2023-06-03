Hernandez left Friday's game versus the Rockies when a callus on his thumb opened up, Joel Goldberg of Bally Sports Kansas City reports.
Hernandez took the loss after allowing four runs in one-third of an inning. He may be down for a day or two, but it's unclear if he'll need a stint on the injured list.
More News
-
Royals' Carlos Hernandez: Leaves with apparent injury•
-
Royals' Carlos Hernandez: Takes second loss•
-
Royals' Carlos Hernandez: Starting again Sunday•
-
Royals' Carlos Hernandez: Strikes out four as opener•
-
Royals' Carlos Hernandez: Set for spot start•
-
Royals' Carlos Hernandez: Gets walked off Saturday•