Hernandez (0-4) allowed a run on a hit and a walk in one-third of an inning, taking the loss Friday versus the Tigers.

Hernandez allowed two of the three batters he faced to reach base, and Jose Cuas couldn't prevent the Tigers from scoring the go-ahead run in the seventh inning. Since he was recalled Aug. 13, Hernandez has given up six runs in 10.1 innings across seven appearances. He's struggled as both a starter and a reliever this year with an 8.18 ERA, 1.93 WHIP and 26:24 K:BB across 44 innings through 15 appearances (seven starts). The 25-year-old should be expected to finish 2022 in a low-leverage role.