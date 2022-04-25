Hernandez allowed three runs on six hits and two walks in 5.1 innings while striking out four in a 5-4 extra-inning loss Sunday in Seattle. He did not factor into the decision.

Hernandez got off to a shaky start, giving up a double to Adam Frazier and a two-run homer to Ty France before recording an out. He gained his composure and scattered one hit and two walks over the next five innings. After getting the first batter in the sixth inning out, the righty allowed three straight hits and was replaced. While not stellar, it was the 25-year-old's best start of 2022 and the first time he struck out more than one batter in an appearance. His next start will likely be next weekend against the Yankees.