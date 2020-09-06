Hernandez was diagnosed with a stomach contusion after leaving Sunday's game against the White Sox, Alec Lewis of The Athletic reports.
Hernandez appeared to take a line drive to his stomach Sunday, but he was able to walk off the field under his own power. He appears to have avoided a serious injury.
