Hernandez has covered five innings without allowing an earned run over three Cactus League appearances.

Hernandez has also posted a 6:1 K:BB with just three hits allowed. His workload hasn't been that heavy in the spring, but he's performed well in the limited sample. The 26-year-old right-hander looks set to fill a bullpen role as a multi-inning option this season. He struggled to a 7.39 ERA and 1.84 WHIP over 56 innings last season, but if he carry over his improved control from the spring to the regular season, he should at least enjoy a little more job security.