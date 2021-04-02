Hernandez (1-0) allowed two runs on three hits and a walk over three innings in Thursday's win over the Rangers. He struck out five.

Starter Brad Keller lasted just 1.1 innings Thursday, forcing the Royals to dip into their bullpen early in the slug-fest. Hernandez allowed both runs in the third inning. Jesse Hahn took over to start the sixth. The 24-year-old Hernandez is expected to be the Royals' fifth starter this year, although he'll begin the year in the bullpen. The Royals' schedule is light enough in April that a fifth starter in the rotation won't be needed until April 14. Hernandez had a 4.91 ERA and 1.70 WHIP across 14.2 innings in 2020. He made five appearances (three starts).