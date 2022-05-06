Hernandez and the Royals won't play against the Orioles on Friday after the game was postponed due to inclement weather, Lynn Worthy of The Kansas City Star reports.

Friday's matchup will be made up as part of a doubleheader Sunday. Hernandez will take the mound Saturday against Baltimore, while Daniel Lynch will take the mound in Sunday's matinee with Zack Greinke pitching in the nightcap. Hernandez has posted a 6.00 ERA and 1.89 WHIP in 18 innings over four starts this season.