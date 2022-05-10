Hernandez (0-2) was saddled with the loss after surrendering six runs on seven hits and two walks while striking out two across 4.2 innings Monday against the Orioles.

Hernandez cruised through four scoreless frames before running into trouble, allowing all six of his runs in the bottom of the fifth inning. Monday's outing was his worst of the young season for the right-hander, who has allowed three or more runs in each of his first five starts. Hernandez will carry a 7.15 ERA and 1.90 WHIP into his next scheduled start, which tentatively lines up for Sunday in Colorado.