Hernandez (0-1) allowed a run on two hits in two-thirds of an inning, taking the walkoff loss Saturday versus the Brewers.

Hernandez got into trouble after Owen Miller's one-out double in the ninth inning put runners on second and third. Joey Wiemer then delivered a sacrifice fly for the walkoff win. Considering Hernandez had allowed just one run over his previous 10 innings, it's understandable that he'd get a look late in a tie game. He's had a couple of messy outings, but he's at a reasonable 4.74 ERA, 1.37 WHIP and 22:8 K:BB over 19 innings this season. He's added three holds and a blown save in 17 appearances.