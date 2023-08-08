Hernandez (1-7) took the loss Monday versus the Red Sox, allowing four runs on two hits and two walks with one strikeout in two-thirds of an inning.

Hernandez was brought in to keep the game tied at 2-2 in the bottom of the ninth inning, but instead loaded the bases. Pablo Reyes unloaded them with a walk-off grand slam. Hernandez gave up just two runs over 13.1 innings in July, but he's already surrendered six runs in 2.2 innings in August. He's now at a 4.20 ERA, 1.06 WHIP and 66:19 K:BB through 55.2 innings this season. Hernandez is still likely to see most of the Royals' save chances, but on a team that doesn't win much, he can't be counted on for a steady stream of saves.