Hernandez picked up the save in Tuesday's 11-10 victory over the White Sox. He allowed one run on a hit and a walk while striking out one over one inning.

Hernandez allowed a run for a fourth straight appearance, though he'd manage to hang on to a one-run lead Tuesday, earning his fourth save. It's been a tough run for Hernandez, who's allowed six runs in his last 2.2 innings while blowing two saves in that span. His ERA is up to 4.87 with a 1.21 WHIP with 75:26 K:BB this season. While Hernandez should still see high-leverage work in Kansas City, it's hard to trust him for fantasy purposes.