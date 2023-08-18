Hernandez (1-8) allowed a run on one hit over two-thirds of an inning to take the loss and a blown save Thursday versus the Mariners. He did not strike out or walk a batter.

Taylor Hearn was called upon to protect a two-run lead in the eighth inning, but he put two of the three batters he faced on base. Hernandez relieved him and immediately gave up a three-run moonshot to Julio Rodriguez. Hernandez has allowed nine runs (eight earned) over 5.1 innings in August, and he has two holds and a blown save without converting a save chance this month. He has one save, 12 holds, a 4.47 ERA, 1.11 WHIP and 70:20 K:BB through 58.1 innings this year. Should the Royals have any leads to protect down the stretch, it's likely the save chances will be distributed on a committee basis.