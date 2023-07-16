Hernandez (0-5) took the loss in Game 2 of Saturday's doubleheader versus the Rays, allowing a run on two hits while striking out one in one inning.

The Rays took the lead on a Luke Raley RBI single in the eighth inning, sticking Hernandez with his first decision since June 12. After some troubles in early June, the right-hander has settled down, allowing three runs (two earned) over his last 13.1 innings. He's at a 3.94 ERA, 1.01 WHIP and 52:12 K:BB with five holds through 45.2 innings this season. Hernandez could be an option to take over the closer role if the Royals trade Scott Barlow before the deadline, though save chances on a last-place team are likely to remain sparse.