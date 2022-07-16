Hernandez was optioned to Triple-A Omaha on Saturday.
Hernandez was recalled from Omaha on Friday, and he allowed four runs on eight hits and no walks while striking out two in four innings during Friday's loss to the Blue Jays. He'll head back to the minors after Collin Snider was called up Saturday.
