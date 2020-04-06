Play

The Royals optioned Hernandez to High-A Wilmington on March 7.

Kansas City thought enough about Hernandez's long-term potential to protect him from the Rule 5 draft over the winter, even though he's probably at least a couple years away from being ready for the majors. He'll level up to High-A after finishing the 2019 campaign at Low-A Lexington, where he accrued a 3.50 ERA and 43:9 K:BB in 36 frames.

More News
Our Latest Stories