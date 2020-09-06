Hernandez left Sunday's game against the White Sox after being hit by a comebacker, FOX Sports Kansas City reports.
We're still awaiting official word from the Royals, but it appeared as though Hernandez took the line drive to his stomach. He walked off the field under his own power. The righty was making his second big-league appearance.
More News
-
Royals' Carlos Hernandez: Makes jump to majors•
-
Royals' Carlos Hernandez: Joins roster pool•
-
Royals' Carlos Hernandez: Heads to Wilmington•
-
Royals' Carlos Hernandez: Protected from Rule 5 draft•
-
Royals' Carlos Hernandez: Resumes action at rookie ball•
-
Royals' Carlos Hernandez: Out with broken rib•