Hernandez allowed three runs on eight hits and a walk with zero strikeouts in 4.1 innings in a 4-3 win Tuesday over Minnesota. He did not factor into the decision.

Hernandez was lucky to only give up three runs after allowing four extra-base hits and failing to record a strikeout. He managed to get through the first three innings without surrendering a run but luck caught up to him in the fourth and fifth innings. After a promising rookie campaign, the 25-year-old has struggled to start this season, allowing 14 hits and striking out just one batter in 8.2 innings pitched. He is scheduled to make his next start Sunday in Seattle.