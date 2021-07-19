Hernandez (1-1) allowed two runs on three hits and two walks while striking out six over four innings in a loss to the Orioles on Sunday.

Hernandez got through the first two innings without much of a sweat but had some trouble in the third. He ended up loading the bases before surrendering a two-run single to Ramon Urias. The 24-year-old got no run support from his team to potentially help erase the early deficit and was handed the loss in his first start of the year. He did show some promising stuff, as he missed plenty of bats and has 12 strikeouts over his last 7.2 innings. Hernandez owns a 4.91 ERA, 1.60 WHIP and 36:17 K:BB over 25.2 innings. There hasn't been any update from manager Brandon Hyde on if Hernandez is expected to make another start or if he'll return to his initial role in the bullpen.