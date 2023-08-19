Hernandez held on for his second save of the season Friday versus the Cubs. He gave up one hit and one walk while striking out two.

On to try to preserve a one-run victory, Hernandez allowed a a one-out single to Nico Hoerner but lucked out when Hoerner was thrown out attempting to stretch it to a double. He then issued a two-out walk but struck out Cody Bellinger swinging to end it. The Royals have two saves as a team since trading Scott Barlow, with Hernandez securing one and Austin Cox the other. Hernandez looks like the best bet to close moving forward, although manager Matt Quatraro might not settle on one guy.