Hernandez (shoulder) is scheduled to throw a light bullpen session this weekend, Anne Rogers of MLB.com reports.
Hernandez has been playing catch the last few days and will do so again Tuesday before progressing to some mound work in a few days. The Royals have not ruled the reliever out for Opening Day yet, but it seems unlikely that he'll have time to ramp things back up by then.
More News
-
Royals' Carlos Hernandez: Begins throwing progression•
-
Royals' Carlos Hernandez: Shut down from throwing•
-
Royals' Carlos Hernandez: Throws bullpen session•
-
Royals' Carlos Hernandez: Recovering from sore shoulder•
-
Royals' Carlos Hernandez: Avoids arbitration•
-
Royals' Carlos Hernandez: Grabs fourth save•