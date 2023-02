Hernandez is expected to be a reliever again in 2023, Anne Rogers of MLB.com reports.

Hernandez has experience as a starter -- 21 of his 56 big-league appearances have been in that role. He struggled throughout 2022 with a 7.39 ERA, 1.84 WHIP and 35:31 K:BB across 56 innings. His ability to cover multiple frames will likely make him a low-leverage option in the Royals' bullpen.