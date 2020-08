The Royals recalled Hernandez from their alternate training site ahead of Sunday's game against the White Sox.

Kansas City has been developing the right-hander as a starter, but his big-league debut will likely come out of the bullpen, considering he hasn't pitched above the Low-A level during his minor-league career. Despite his lack of high-level experience, the 23-year-old's big fastball could allow him to find some initial success in the majors as a multi-inning weapon out of the bullpen.