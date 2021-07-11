Hernandez will start on the mound during Sunday's game against Cleveland, Anne Rogers of MLB.com reports.

Hernandez has pitched exclusively in relief thus far this season, with six of his 12 appearances lasting two or more innings. He most recently pitched 3.2 innings July 6, so he should have the ability to work into the fourth or fifth if he's somewhat efficient Sunday. The right-hander has allowed just one earned run across his last 7.2 innings dating back to June 25.