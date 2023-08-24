Hernandez picked up the save in Wednesday's 4-0 win over Oakland, striking out one over 1.2 scoreless innings.

Hernandez was able to strand the bases loaded after coming on with one out in the eighth inning before closing out the A's in the ninth to earn his third save. The 26-year-old Hernandez has now converted his last two save chances after allowing three runs in his previous two appearances (1.1 innings). He now sports a 4.28 ERA, 1.10 WHIP and 73:21 K:BB across 61 innings this season. Hernandez should see the majority of closing chances going forward in Kansas City, though the left-handed Austin Cox could see opportunities as well, depending on matchups.