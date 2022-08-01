site: fantasynews | arena: mlb | pageType: stories |
Royals' Carlos Hernandez: Optioned to minors
RotoWire Staff
Hernandez was optioned to Triple-A Omaha on Monday, Anne Rogers of MLB.com reports.
Hernandez was recalled by the Royals on Sunday, but he will head back to Omaha one day later to open up a roster spot for fellow pitcher Daniel Lynch.
