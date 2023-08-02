Hernandez (1-6) allowed two runs (one earned) on a hit and a walk while striking out two over one inning to earn the extra-inning win Tuesday over the Mets.

Hernandez didn't pitch well in the 10th inning, giving up a two-run home run to Francisco Alvarez. The Royals were able to rally back and get a walk-off balk for the win. Hernandez is now in the driver's seat to be the Royals' closer after Scott Barlow was dealt to San Diego earlier Tuesday. Hernandez has a mediocre 3.67 ERA, but a 1.00 WHIP and 65:16 K:BB over 54 innings suggest he has the stuff to handle late-inning assignments. There won't be a lot of save chances while pitching for a last-place team, but he's worth a speculative add in fantasy on the strikeout upside alone.