Hernandez is slated to start Monday's game against the Cardinals.
Hernandez will be back on the mound for the first time since Sept. 12, when he gave up three runs -- all on solo home runs -- over three innings in his first MLB start. With Kansas City recently demoting Jakob Junis to the alternate site, Hernandez looks poised to remain in the rotation for the final week of the season. After Monday's outing, Hernandez will line up for another start Saturday versus Detroit.
More News
-
Royals' Carlos Hernandez: Struggles in first MLB start•
-
Royals' Carlos Hernandez: Slated to start Saturday•
-
Royals' Carlos Hernandez: Diagnosed with contusion•
-
Royals' Carlos Hernandez: Hit by comebacker, leaves game•
-
Royals' Carlos Hernandez: Makes jump to majors•
-
Royals' Carlos Hernandez: Joins roster pool•