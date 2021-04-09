Hernandez allowed two runs on three hits and walk in one-third of an inning in Thursday's 6-0 loss to the White Sox.

Hernandez began the sixth inning, but allowed four of the five batters he faced to get on base. He was done after a two-run single allowed to Adam Eaton, and Josh Staumont went on to pitch 1.2 scoreless innings. Hernandez worked in long relief in his previous outing, earning a win on Opening Day versus the Rangers. The 24-year-old's role hasn't been clearly defined yet, but it appears he's been passed over for a spot in the rotation by Jakob Junis. Without much of a chance of joining the closer conversation, Hernandez will carry minimal fantasy value.