Hernandez was added to the Royals' 40-man roster Wednesday.

The 22-year-old has yet to progress past the Low-A level, but he showed promise in 2019 even after missing extended time with a rib injury. Over 36 innings for Low-A Lexington, Hernandez posted a 3.50 ERA with a 43:9 K:BB. The right-hander is protected from the Rule 5 draft as a result of his addition to the 40-man roster.

