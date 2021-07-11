Hernandez's scheduled start will not occur after Sunday's game in Cleveland was postponed.
The righty's first start of 2021 will have to wait until after the All-Stat break, if it happens at all. As a reliever, Hernandez has pitched to a 4.98 ERA and 30:15 K:BB in 21.2 innings of work. In his most recent appearance July 6, he allowed one run in 3.2 innings while striking out six batters.
