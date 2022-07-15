Hernandez was recalled from Triple-A Omaha on Friday.

Hernandez made seven starts for the Royals early in the season and posted a 9.10 ERA and 2.16 WHIP in 29.2 innings prior to his demotion in mid-May. He isn't listed among the team's probable starters for the team's weekend series in Toronto, so he should be available as a long reliever since the club is dealing with several absences due to the vaccination requirements in Canada.

