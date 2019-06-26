Royals' Carlos Hernandez: Resumes action at rookie ball
Hernandez (ribs) made his 2019 debut last week with the Royals' rookie-level Arizona League affiliate. He's made two appearances for the club, giving up five runs on five hits and two walks over 2.2 innings.
The 22-year-old spent the first two-plus months of the season at extended spring training while recovering from a stress fracture in his rib cage. While Hernandez now looks to be healthy again in spite of his poor results, he'll likely make at least a few more appearances in the Arizona League before receiving an assignment to a full-season affiliate. He spent the 2018 campaign with Low-A Lexington, posting a 3.29 ERA, 1.19 WHIP and 82:23 K:BB In 79.1 innings.
More News
Fantasy Baseball Today Newsletter
You're destined to gain an edge over your friends with advice from the award-winning FBT crew.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
Fantasy Baseball trade chart: Fade Minor
SportsLine's trade chart and evaluator grades every Fantasy baseball deal
-
Waivers: On Snell, Flaherty struggles
Disastrous outings for talented pitchers have been all too common this season. Scott White...
-
Eight SPs who aren't to be trusted
In a landscape devoid of reliable starting pitchers, we're all forced to rationalize when we...
-
Waivers: Mulling Hicks replacements
Who's the next in line for saves in St. Louis? How worried should Fantasy players be about...
-
Week 14 Preview: 10 waiver priorities
Looking for an edge in Week 14 and beyond? Check out the top 10 players to prioritize on waivers,...
-
Week 14 Preview: Top 10 Sleeper Hitters
With a series in London and a series in Colorado, Week 14 is fit for some interesting lineup...