Hernandez (ribs) made his 2019 debut last week with the Royals' rookie-level Arizona League affiliate. He's made two appearances for the club, giving up five runs on five hits and two walks over 2.2 innings.

The 22-year-old spent the first two-plus months of the season at extended spring training while recovering from a stress fracture in his rib cage. While Hernandez now looks to be healthy again in spite of his poor results, he'll likely make at least a few more appearances in the Arizona League before receiving an assignment to a full-season affiliate. He spent the 2018 campaign with Low-A Lexington, posting a 3.29 ERA, 1.19 WHIP and 82:23 K:BB In 79.1 innings.