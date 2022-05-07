Hernandez and the Royals won't play Saturday against the Orioles after the game was postponed due to inclement weather.

The Royals and Blue Jays are already scheduled for a doubleheader Sunday after Friday's matchup was called off, so Saturday's matchup will be made up Monday. Hernandez will take the mound Monday since Daniel Lynch is pitching in Sunday's matinee with Zack Greinke starting in the nightcap, Lynn Worthy of The Kansas City Star reports.