Hernandez was optioned to the Royals' alternate training site Wednesday.
Hernandez had a shaky start to the 2021 campaign and will now head to the team's alternate camp to work things out. The right-hander made three relief appearances for the Royals to begin the year and allowed four runs on six hits and five walks while striking out five in 3.1 innings. Right-hander Josh Staumont was reinstated from the COVID-19 injured list in a corresponding move.
