Hernandez (shoulder) began his rehab assignment with Triple-A Omaha on Friday.
Omaha's game Friday was rained out, but Hernandez should be expected to make a few rehab outings with the club over the next few weeks as he looks to get up to speed. The right-hander missed all of spring training due to a right shoulder impingement.
