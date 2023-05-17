Hernandez will start Wednesday's game versus the Padres, Anne Rogers of MLB.com reports.
The specifics of the Royals' pitching plan were not revealed, but Hernandez last pitched Saturday, so he's unlikely to be available for more than three innings. He's been a full-time reliever this season after coming up through the minors as a starter. Hernandez owns a 4.50 ERA, 1.30 WHIP and 24:8 K:BB over 20 innings across 18 relief outings in 2023. With Daniel Lynch (shoulder) a possibility to return next week, Hernandez is unlikely to get more than one turn as a starter.