Hernandez will start Sunday's game against the Orioles, Lynn Worthy of The Kansas City Star reports.
The righty has a 4.98 ERA and 30:15 K:BB in 21.2 innings this season, but none of his 12 appearances has been a start. Hernandez did make three starts in 2020, so Sunday won't be an entirely unfamiliar experience for the 24-year-old. He enters an enticing matchup against Baltimore's underwhelming lineup.
