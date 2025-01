The Royals and Hernandez avoided arbitration by agreeing to a one-year, $1.16 million contract Thursday, Anne Rogers of MLB.com reports.

It was the second year of arbitration eligibility for Hernandez, who posted a 3.30 ERA and 27:16 K:BB across 30 innings in 2024. The righty has teased with his big fastball but has shown no indication to this point that he can be consistently relied upon.