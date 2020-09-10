Hernandez (abdomen) will start Saturday's game against the Pirates, Lynn Worthy of The Kansas City Star reports.
Hernandez has made two appearances in long relief this season and suffered a stomach contusion in his last outing. However, he'll be healthy enough to make his first major-league start Saturday as Matt Harvey will be demoted to a bullpen role. Hernandez has been effective over his limited major-league sample, recording a 1.42 ERA and 1.11 WHIP over 6.1 innings during his two appearances. It's unclear whether the right-hander will remain in the rotation to end the season or whether he'll return to a bullpen role following Saturday's start.
More News
-
Royals' Carlos Hernandez: Diagnosed with contusion•
-
Royals' Carlos Hernandez: Hit by comebacker, leaves game•
-
Royals' Carlos Hernandez: Makes jump to majors•
-
Royals' Carlos Hernandez: Joins roster pool•
-
Royals' Carlos Hernandez: Heads to Wilmington•
-
Royals' Carlos Hernandez: Protected from Rule 5 draft•