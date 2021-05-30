Hernandez allowed three runs (two earned) on four hits and three walks with six strikeouts in 4.1 innings versus Minnesota on Saturday.

The right-hander worked behind starter Ervin Santana, who gave up three runs in three innings. Hernandez is expected to work in a long-relief role in his second stint in the majors this year, although he stretched out as a starter with Triple-A Omaha prior to his callup. It's unclear if the 24-year-old will have a chance to earn a spot in the rotation while Danny Duffy (forearm) is out. Hernandez has a 7.04 ERA, 2.35 WHIP and 11:8 K:BB across 7.2 innings this season.