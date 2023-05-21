Hernandez will start Sunday's game versus the White Sox, Pete Grathoff of The Kansas City Star reports.
Hernandez opened Wednesday's game versus the Padres and went two scoreless innings, striking out four and giving up two hits. He shouldn't be expected to work much deep than that Sunday, so it's unlikely he'll be able to qualify for a win in what will probably amount to a bullpen game.
