Royals' Carlos Hernandez: Strikes out 12 at Low-A
Hernandez struck out a career-high 12 batters over seven innings in Low-A Lexington's 2-1 win over Greensboro. He gave up one unearned run on four hits and two walks.
Hernandez hadn't whiffed more than five hitters in any of his last five outings, but the 21-year-old's big performance Monday bumped him up to a 9.4 K/9 rate through 12 starts on the campaign. That's roughly on par with the rate he delivered in the Appalachian League, but Hernandez has made more significant improvements with his control. He's trimmed his BB/9 down from 3.9 in 2017 to 2.8 this season.
